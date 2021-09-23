DIGGING DEEPER: Narcan has saved more than 150 Tucsonans since 2017

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses nationwide in 2020. That is 20,000 people more than 2019.

In Tucson, the numbers do not look any better. However, Narcan has become an important piece of equipment in the Tucson police arsenal for the last four years.

It is a prescription medication that blocks or reverses the effects of opioids.

Officials say this year alone 74 lives were saved.

On March 7, Officer Kylia Myers responded to a check welfare, possible drug overdose. She told News 4 Tucson, she saw, "a female laying on the floor and her friend trying to bring her back to life."

Myers is just out of the academy and was with a field training officer. She said her training kicked in. She reached for her Narcan, placed it in the woman's nose, and just like that the woman came to life.

She said, "What?"

The officers responded, "Wake-up, wake-up"The woman then asked, "Where am I?"

Office Myers told News 4 Tucson, "I just needed to do what I needed to do... Save a life."

In July, an officer on routine patrol was flagged down by a homeless man who said his friend had overdosed.

The officer administered Narcan. He checked for a pulse. He told the friend who flagged him down, "He's breathing, he's got a pulse. I gave him some Narcan, just give him a sec."

By the time paramedics arrived the man was responsive and taken to the hospital.

Assistant Chief Kevin Hall said patrol officers have been carrying Narcan since 2017. They have saved over 150 lives.

"There would be substantially more overdose deaths if it weren't for Narcan," Hall said.

Alec Comprone, 22, knows the story all too well.

"Not only did I almost die, but I also lost everything I had," he said. "It was just a real bad situation."

He added it was the lowest point of his heroin addiction. It was Narcan that saved his life two years ago.

Now he is 90 days clean with a daughter. He is also a resident at Amity Foundation Circle Tree Ranch.

"It's a second chance, not only to be a different person, but be able to display to others that I was this person and it's possible to change, possible to grow out of these things and move on," he said.

Assistant Chief Hall said their hope is to get people into a treatment program.

"We feel there is a window of opportunity right after an overdose where they are more susceptible to engagement for services," he said.

Tucson police added 2021 is set to be another record-breaking year for overdoses. They are expecting the numbers to go over 500. Chief Hall says there is help out there.

For more information, visit amityfdn.org, find Tucson Police SURT on Facebook, or contact SAMHSA National Helpline Confidential free at 1-800-662-4357 or visiting findtreatment.gov/.