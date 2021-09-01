DIGGING DEEPER: Motion filed to reconsider release of man accused of shooting at TPD officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - After law enforcement and members of the community expressed their outrage over a shooting suspect remaining free, prosecutors have filed a motion with a new judge to reconsider his release.

Zachary Lee, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Those charges stemmed from an incident where Lee exchanged gunfire with a Tucson Police Department officer. The prosecutor initially asked that Lee be held on a $50,000 bond due to the seriousness of the crime.

However, pre-trial services told the judge Lee had no criminal history and he should be released to his grandmother. The judge agreed and released him with no bond.

On Wednesday, the Digging Deeper team learned the Pima County Attorney' s office has just filed a new motion for a different judge to reconsider Lee's release conditions.

It is a pre-indictment motion for reconsideration of release conditions.

Not only does the county attorney's office go into detail about why they are asking a judge to reconsider, they asked for a $250,000 cash bond.

Last week. TPD released a surveillance video from Aug. 20 taken from a Sun Tran bus the suspect was in. It showed Lee got off the bus near 29th Street and Swan Road.

The video showed Lee got off the bus. It also showed the unmarked vehicle the sergeant was in. He was conducting surveillance on an apartment complex on an unrelated case.

The court document read, "The defendant approached the sergeant; he began throwing gang signs in front of his chest ... And his head was bobbing and appeared to be yelling in the sergeant's direction. "

The video showed Lee waving his arms.

The document goes on to read: "The defendant then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed at the vehicle and opened fire, shooting off at least three shots ... The sergeant dove out of his patrol car and returned fire."

The video then showed Lee fleeing towards an apartment complex across the street where TPD arrested him, They also gave him first aid.

He was shot in the left arm and located a gun in his pocket.

He told a detective: "The discharge, it was kinda just like, I wouldn't say that I was shooting to like kill your officer, cuz I wasn't. It's more like I showed him what I had, it's kinda just like, and he just started getting out of, so I like hit his car two or three times and I turned to run, and that's when he lit me up."

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus sent the Digging Deeper team the following statement.

"The Pima County Attorney's Office took this matter seriously at the initial appearance and requested a high bond. We appreciate and support the position they took then. The motion filed today demonstrates how seriously they continue to view the actions of the defendant."

No word yet on when the motion will be heard.