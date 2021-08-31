DIGGING DEEPER: Surveillance video of fight involving UArizona baseball players released

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department has released reports involving the two University of Arizona baseball players suspended last spring. A third pitcher involved was also arrested.

The incident took place at an off-campus apartment complex called "The Mark" back in May.

Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspected of being involved in a fight that resulted in two students going to the hospital, one suffered a concussion. The two were suspended from the team and missed the Super Regionals.

They also weren't allowed to travel with the team to the College World Series in Omaha.

The 38-page report is filled with details of how three UArizona baseball players were involved in a situation that resulted in them facing criminal charges.

The reason for the fight? One of the players called to tell his teammates he was scared because people were trying to "jump" him and needed help.

According to witnesses, the same player who made the call asking for help was harassing a girl who wanted nothing to do with him.

The Digging Deeper Team obtained surveillance video from a public records request.

It showed a fight just outside the parking garage of "The Mark" student housing near Park Avenue and Broadway Boulevard. TPD said two victims were injured.

One witness said, "he saw Randall kick the male in the head."

Blake Peyton, also a player on the team told detectives, "He punched someone in the face during the fight."

Another witness claimed, "He saw Gilberto punch the first male."

The report said one of the alleged victims had bleeding from the brain.

The report mentioned Peyton was booked on misdemeanor assault charges.

In July, Randy Abshier was indicted on one count of aggravated assault on a minor. Gil Luna, on one count of aggravated assault with serious physical injury.

Earlier this month, the Digging Deeper team was in Superior Court when Luna was arraigned.

He was released on his own recognizance and is allowed to travel out of state for work. This court appearance came about a month after he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox.

A spokeswoman for the organization said they were aware of the indictment and will let the judicial process run its course. She also said members of the team have also spoken with him.

According to the UArizona student directory, both Randy Abshier and Blake Peyton are still at UArizona.

The Digging Deeper team reached out to Arizona Athletics for comment and have not heard back from them.

We also reached out to attorneys for Abshier and Luna and they have not returned our call.

To view the raw surveillance footage of the alleged incident, watch the video below or click here.