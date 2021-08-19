DIGGING DEEPER: 5-year-old daughters of off-duty Border Patrol victims of road rage shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Digging Deeper Team has learned more about the midtown shooting where two children were injured.

Tucson Police Department arrested 36-year-old Dominick Cooke in connection to that that shooting that injured 5-year-old twin girls. Cooke was charged with multiple felonies and was booked into the Pima County Jail on a $159,000 bond.

It was near the intersection of Grant and Dodge where Tucson police said there was a shooting on Tuesday. News 4 Tucson has learned from sources. It involved an off-duty Border Patrol agent and his family.

Police radio traffic said, "Team three there's a shooting at Dodge and Grant."

The Digging Deeper Team obtained surveillance video from a business near the intersection. One of the witnesses asked not to be identified.

"The Dodge Ram pulled onto the property and opened up all the doors just sat in the middle of the driveway," he said. "The mom was crying apparently the truck had been shot."

TPD said one child was taken to the hospital, the other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Radio traffic: "The father called and said his daughter had been shot." The patient is a five-year-old with a leg wound."

The witness added, "The paramedics came and took one person possibly took two."

Sources said one child had surgery and is doing well. The other child was grazed by a bullet and also doing OK.

Police told the witness, "the truck was fired on while it was driving down the road. Seemed to them it was a random incident."

After investigating, Tucson police said they learned the victims were in car seats in the rear of the family vehicle.

When a sedan nearly crashed into the victim's vehicle. The suspect continued to drive aggressively and erratically as the vehicles headed eastbound on grant road. It was near Grant and Dodge a verbal fight happened.

The suspect waved a gun and the father feared for the safety of his family and sped away. A single gunshot was heard, his twin daughters began screaming that's when he pulled into a business.

The witness also told News 4 Tucson he saw Border Patrol agents at the scene.