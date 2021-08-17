DIGGING DEEPER: Home invasion suspects who held 11-year-old at gunpoint indicted

TUCSON (KVOA) - Four suspects who terrorized a Tucson family are behind bars, and they were just indicted on charges that range from kidnapping to aggravated assault.

It is a story the Digging Deeper Team first told you about in May, where the suspects went to the wrong house and held an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint. It's also a story you the News 4 Tucson viewers had a hand in getting them identified and arrested.

The indictments charge the four people suspected in a violent home invasion with a total of 26 charges and bonds adding up to more than $200,000. Nhyomi Littleton had the most charges against her. The 24-year-old is facing 12 counts ranging from shoplifting to kidnapping, to armed robbery. She is shown in a video last April stealing a school laptop that belonged to the girl.

Detectives said her boyfriend, 25-year-old Travone Cisco was charged with three counts from armed robbery to burglary. Detectives said he also had a weapon during the home invasion.

Francisco Ramos, 21, was charged with five counts from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault. He was seen on surveillance video taking a big-screen television.

However, Detectives explained the most dangerous of them was 25-year-old Dominic Joseph Campbell, who is also known as DJ. He was facing five counts, from kidnapping to armed robbery. He is the one police said held the gun to the little girl's head.

Tucson Police Department Capt. John Leavitt is the commander of the Counter Narcotics Alliance, who has been investigating the case. He said it was a community effort to get the four suspects behind bars.

"From the beginning, the videotape we got from the community was volunteered," he said. "The call to 88-CRIME tip was generated by the Digging Deeper story is what got the ball rolling on a lot of this investigation and who knows, we might not have been able to solve it, certainly not as quickly."

University of Arizona Police Det. Joseph Berriman is assigned to the CNA unit. He has been looking for the suspects since April and found them within three months after the initial story aired.

"They recognized the suspects immediately from the KVOA facebook news releases," he said.

All four are off the streets, making it safer for the community.

"These are serial criminals," Leavitt said. "They keep committing these home invasion robberies until they are caught in jail or in prison and that's what we were able to accomplish before anyone was hurt."

The mother of the 11-year-victim told News 4 Tucson, she is beyond grateful to the police and to the community.