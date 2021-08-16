DIGGING DEEPER: Victim files lawsuit against her attacker

TUCSON (KVOA) - A victim of the man dubbed the East Valley Rapist is taking him to court. The suspected rapist is a retired Border Patrol agent accused of assaulting multiple women over a 22-year period in both Maricopa and Cochise Counties.

The lawsuit was filed recently in Cochise County. The victim claimed that for 20 years she lived in fear until her attacker was identified and she faced him in court.

It was October 19, 2001, when Investigators said John Daly III broke into her house in Bisbee.

The victim known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit told the Digging Deeper Team, "I was awakened by a man on top of me with a knife at my throat."

The document stated: "Daly crept into her room, blindfolded, tied her up and put duct tape over her eyes, and mouth and choked her into unconsciousness numerous times."

"In that night I could survive being raped but I knew I couldn't survive being strangled to death," the victim explained.

The victim said the torture went on for several hours and she managed to escape.

Daly left behind his DNA on a glass of water. That's how authorities linked Daly to this case as well as others.

Lynne Cadigan represents the victim. She has been handling sex abuse cases for 35 years.

"What struck me about this case is this man seems terribly dangerous, and he would be the kind of person who would escalate into heinous crimes," Cadigan said.

Daly, who is 57-years-old, retired from Border Patrol in 2019 after 20 years. He remains in the Cochise County Jail under no bond.

He's charged with:

Four counts of sexual assault.

Three counts of kidnapping.

Three counts of burglary.

Three counts of sexual abuse.

Police dubbed him the East Valley Rapist with cases in Mesa, Gilbert, and Chandler. Daly is also linked to a case in Bisbee.

Police stated that he is linked to at least eight cases.

"The reason the victim is bringing this lawsuit against him individually is to publicize the fact that law enforcement couldn't catch this rapist for 20-something years," Cadigan added.

The Digging Deeper team reached out to Daly's attorney Dana Hogle in Mesa. We left two messages and sent an email with no response. We also contacted Daly for an interview in the Cochise County Jail. He has not responded to our request.

The victim has a message for Daly.

"Entities that you are, and you represent is going to be crushed under the light and honor of honesty, truth, transparency and bravery of women who have once been victims and are now victorious," the victim stated.

Investigators believe there are more victims out there. They urged them to contact the police.

For more information contact SACASASouthern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault at 520-327-1171 or The National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) at 800-656-HOPE (4673).