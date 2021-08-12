DIGGING DEEPER: News 4 Tucson viewers credited for arrest of suspects accused of holding 11-year-old at gunpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) - Four violent suspects off the street thanks to you, the News 4 Tucson viewers. The four individuals were involved in a home invasion four months ago.

Four suspects were caught on surveillance during a home invasion on the wrong house.

The Counter Narcotics Alliance told News 4 Tucson tips from viewers to 88-CRIME led them to three additional arrests.

The home invasion left a family terrified, including an 11-year-old girl who was pushed up against a wall and a gun held to her head.

Dominic Joseph Campbell, 25, was just arrested on Wednesday night. Last week, 24-year-old Nhyomi Littleton and 25-year-old Travone Cisco were arrested. Francisco Ramos, 21, was the first to be identified by viewers and he was arrested in May.

"Every single one of those arrests was assisted by the public coming forward after seeing the KVOA facebook Digging Deeper release," University of Arizona Police Det. Joseph Berriman said.

Back in July, the mother of the 11-year-old girl pleaded with the public to help find these people.

Berriman believed she was a reason the public came forward to help.

She told the Digging Deeper Team, "I am beyond grateful." She said her daughter was there when the detective called them.

"Both of us teared up. We hugged each other. My husband is relieved," she said. "He's the one with the gun."

The final suspect detectives apprehended, Dominic Joseph who goes by the name of DJ.

Berriman has been looking for the suspects since April.

Tucson Police Bravo Unit took some tips from 88-CRIME combined with some good old fashion police work and picked him up.

Littleton was arrested while she was caught shoplifting.

Her boyfriend, Cisco was arrested during a traffic stop. DJ was caught by the Bravo Unit doing a drug deal.

"If he's already doing home invasions, pushing children up against the wall, placing a gun against their head, what's the next step for him if he escalates?" Berriman said. "I don't want to find out, I don't think anyone does either."

The victim's mother is glad that the public came together in their time of need to catch the four suspects.

"When the community builds a network like that, people like this just don't stand a chance and they will get caught," she said.

All four suspects are facing felony charges that range from robbery to armed robbery to kidnapping.