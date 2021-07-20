DIGGING DEEPER: TPD, TFD re-examine house fire that occurred six months ago amid investigation into mass shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mass shooting on Sunday left the Tucson community stunned with dozens of unanswered questions, including if there is a connection between two house fires located on the same street that occurred six months apart.

Sunday's shooting suspect Leslie Scarlett lived in one house. It has been reported that his parents lived in the other that caught fire.

"He had actually run into the fire and his gun on him, and his gun discharged, I guess," Melissa Snyder, who lived next door to Scarlett said. "But sadly, his mother had passed away."

Police said her boyfriend, Cory Saunders was shot and killed by Scarlett on Sunday.

Tucson Fire Department provided pictures of the house fire at 2158 East Irene Vista on Jan. 7. The cause was undetermined, according to Tucson fire officials.

It was initially reported that three people were injured in the fire.

UPDATE: All three transported patients are alive and in more stable condition than last night. Will continue to monitor #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 8, 2021

Snyder said she did what neighbors do, they helped out.

"We've taken food over to the family since that tragedy because he was in a burn unit for a little while," she said.

The Digging Deeper Team uncovered search warrants from Jan. 8.

Tucson Police Department seized items from the home, including a gas can, casings and a 45-caliber round.

"That fire investigation is already concluded, " TPD Chief Chris Magnus said. "So again, we aren't sure again the connection if any might be again that's something we will be looking into further."

TFD said they are reopening the case from January.

Both agencies will be investigating Sunday's fire to determine the cause.