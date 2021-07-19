DIGGING DEEPER: Attorney shares story of TPD officer who shot suspect of house fire shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson has learned Danny Leon, the heroic officer who took down the suspect in Sunday's shooting rampage is an 8-year veteran of Tucson Police Department.

Mike Storie represents the Tucson Police Officer's Union. He is currently out of state. However, the attorney has spoken to Leon.

"He is shaken up by the crazy incident, but in the end, he knows he did the right thing and probably stopped the suspect from killing more people."

Storie shared that Leon told him what happened just before the suspect, later identified Leslie Stephen Scarlett, opened fire.

"His call reflected there was an active shooter that did not intend on giving up so this is as serious as it gets," the attorney said. "As he's responding to the scene, he's rammed by this guy's vehicle who came out with a gun pointed at him, at the officer. So the officer was in a deadly threat situation immediately."

Storie says once the suspect shot at the officer, he fired back with multiple shots until the threat was removed.

"Officer Danny Leon responded immediately to the scene, knowing he would be entering harm's way," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said during Monday's press conference. "Despite his car being rammed and shots being fired directly him, he demonstrated incredible composure and bravery in neutralizing the threat. His actions were heroic and likely saved lives."

WARNING: The video contains graphic material that may not suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.