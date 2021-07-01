DIGGING DEEPER: PCSD fraud unit investigates contractor

TUCSON - (KVOA) - A Tucson contractor is being investigated for ripping off clients to the tune of $1,000,000.

The Digging Deeper Team uncovered court documents that said the Pima County Sheriff's Department's fraud unit is investigating a contractor who took the client's money and did not do the work nor did they purchase goods they said they were going to. The individual is not being named because they have not yet been charged.

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Gann said she and her husband were victims.

"My husband and I were devasted," she said. "We really felt like we had been punched in the gut when she said she was walking away."

Gonzalez-Gann said she hired the contractor to do work on some property in a midtown neighborhood.

"She was supposed to demolish the duplex and build a house in this space," she said. "Instead, what she left me was an empty lot."

So she took over the project and became a project manager. She was responsible for building a 2,900-square-foot house and an 800-square-foot casita that is currently for sale.

She said she ended up having to reorder the materials that she and her husband had given the contractor $235,000 for the work in 2019.

"I had to order everything because she had not obviously, and she took off with the money," she said.

According to Gonzalez-Gann, what made matters worse, "this is a friend we knew for over 15 years" who they took on vacation and "let her live rent free in the apartment while she was supposed to be doing what we contracted her for."

In April of 2020, the contractor met with Gonzalez-Gann and her husband.

"I want my money back. He said, 'Where is our money?'" Gonzalez-Gann said. "She said, 'I don't have it.' She basically said, 'I'm going to file for bankruptcy.'"



Turns out, they were not the only alleged victims.

Det. Tyler Rivas said he spoke with others who are out.

"Total combined with all the victims, we are looking close to $1 million," Rivas said.



The detective said that is counting the services and the goods the victims had to pay double for because the contractor reportedly had been paid for it but did not follow through. So why has not this person been arrested?

"As far as I know the individual is not in the local area," Rivas said.



He added they are still investigating.

Gonzalez-Gann believes there may be more victims, which is why she wanted to go public with the story.

"She is still out there, and she could be befriending the next victim," she said.



Gonzalez -Gann said some of the victims in this case were elderly on fixed incomes.

"And they're not able to withstand the financial blow," Gonzalez-Gann said. "It's not right ... I would say to her shame on you."



Rivas said if this story sounds familiar and you think you may be a victim contact the fraud unit or call 88-CRIME.

The Digging Deeper team looked up the individual with the state registrar of contractors. and discovered their license was revoked last September.

Currently, there are four complaints on record.