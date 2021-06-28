DIGGING DEEPER: New Car Crunch

TUCSON (KVOA) - There is a nationwide car shortage, and dealers in southern Arizona are trying to stock up.

Meanwhile, buyers are left with two options, wait for a new car to hopefully come in or pay a premium on a used one.

The Digging Deeper team met up with John Petersavage, a Tucson car dealership general manager. He said he has been dealing with declining inventory for three months because of a microchip shortage.

"Two months ago, we sold 160 plus new vehicles," Petersavage said. "We were given 29 vehicles to replace it.”

The Digging Deeper team took this information to experts to learn why.

"All of these shortages are starting to show up now that the demand for trips, for travel, all sorts of other things are returning,” Pete Earle with the American Institute for Economic Research said.

"You have to go back to the start of the pandemic,” Mario Morales an International Data Corporation Program Vice President said. "Many of the automotive companies around the world basically shut down."

The microchip expert, Morales said in addition to car factories closing, chip production was cut short as demand grows.

"It's basically hardware that is used to provide a specific function for an electronic device,” Morales said.

Everything from your fridge to your electric toothbrush, to your car, depends on them.

"More cars now than ever before using those chips,” Earle said.

"There's hardly any new cars available,” Petersavage said.

According to this study, new car prices in Tucson went up 20 percent in April. That is an extra $4,000.

Buyers can still get the car they want if they are willing to wait a few months for it to be made.

If you need a ride now Petersavage recommended, "... don't be so picky in terms of, you know, it must have all this stuff, unless you're willing to wait."

The chips take a long time to make.

"They can't just ramp up production the same way that say many other industries could,” Earle said.

"The pandemic opened our eyes and it showed us that the supply chain is dependent on China and Taiwan and that needs to change,” Morales said.

It may.

The Biden Administration is calling for a $50 billion boost so the U.S. can support its own chip industry instead of putting our high-tech needs at the mercy of foreign countries.

Like many of the shortages we are experiencing, this is a result of shutting down our economy. Experts believe it could take months to years for things to go back to normal.