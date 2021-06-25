DIGGING DEEPER: 60 deputies to relocate to new substation

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's an area in Pima County that's had a major increase in population over the last two decades.

Up until a few months ago, only two Pima County Sheriff's Deputies patroled that area.



The Digging Deeper team found that there are additional deputies on the way.

As of right now, there is not much to the area. It's a building with walls, a cement floor and some furniture, but come July, it will house 14 deputies, two sergeants, a lieutenant and a support staff.

The Pima County Sherriff's new Vail Substation is located at the Pima County fairgrounds off Interstate 10 and Houghton Road.

"You want to be as close as you can to those areas that are demanding services," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Last year alone, Vail had 7,000 calls, and two deputies to cover that area. If backup was needed, it took deputies from the Rincon District 40 minutes to respond.

In comparison to Sasabee...

"We get nine calls in five months does not make sense to send 14 people too," Nanos said.

That's why the sheriff said he is reallocating patrol deputies.

Since Nanos took office, he said he immediately saw the need and sent seven patrol deputies to take care of the Vail area.

Vail, is 18.2 square miles

Lt. Bill Philips is the new commander for the vail substation.

"We hit three different counties working out of this substation," Phillips said. "The majority of the stuff will be in the metro Vail area which is the Corona de Tucson, New Tucson and the Vail area."

The housing market in Vail is booming. From 2000 to 2019 they've had a 522% increase in population.

"With all the new houses and new people moving this way, there's going to be things that break," Jason Robinson, Ace Store Manager, said. "That's our goal, is to try and find the parts and do the best we can to fill in and help the community."

Jason Robinson is the store manager at ace hardware. He said he's called the sheriff's department on shoplifting calls among other things.

"The deputy's response has been fantastic, takes care of business and they are on to the next call," Robinson added. "They don't have a cape, but they are doing a darn good job in my opinion."

The Three Points Area, where Sasabee is part of, will continue to have patrol deputies.

The sheriff said he's taking the 60 deputies from the San Xavier District and relocating that substation closer to the center of that area, improving response times.

"By even half a minute that could save someone's life," Nanos said.

On July 18 everything should be in place ready to serve the Vail community.