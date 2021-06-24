Radio traffic sheds light on midtown assault involving two UArizona pitchers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The police radio traffic of the alleged assault involving two University of Arizona baseball players was obtained by News 4 Tucson's Digging Deeper team on Thursday.

Tucson Police Department confirmed that detectives have presented the case to the Pima County Attorney's Office and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

TPD confirmed it all started at The Mark Tucson, an off-campus student housing facility at 55 N. Park Ave. near Broadway Boulevard at 3:20 a.m.

The management company confirms the incident was captured on security surveillance cameras by the parking garage.

According to sources, UArizona relief pitcher Randy Abshier went to the complex to help a friend who was getting jumped.

Following the assault, the victim's friend called 9-1-1.

"The caller's friend has a gash on his head, they believe he was assaulted. Face is swelling as well," a TPD dispatcher said over the radio recording." We're giving him bleeding instructions. Meds are not en route yet."

The Digging Deeper team has learned the surveillance video shows the victim running from three guys.

Officer: If they haven't done so, can we just start meds and have them hold off?

Dispatcher: 10-4

The video then shows the victim gets punched in the face while on the ground.

It also shows Abshier coming into contact with a second victim, who was knocked unconscious by a co-defendant.

"Four males got out of a gray Silverado pickup and we've got three people one of them was the victim and again we're trying to get further information," the dispatcher said. "We have an uncooperative caller still."

Abshier and fellow relief pitcher Gil Luna were suspended from the baseball team on June 11, nearly two weeks after the incident.

It is unknown if the two remained on the team's roster.

Arizona Athletics said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

News 4 Tucson received confirmation that there were two victims. In addition, the father of one of the baseball players came to this hair salon asking if they had security video that may have shown the assault.

The business did not.

News 4 Tucson has reached out to that father and he has not responded to our calls.