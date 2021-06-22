DIGGING DEEPER: Southside homeless camp to shut down

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homeless camp at Country Club and Drexel has become a crisis where business owners said enough is enough.

Homeless people have been using this area on and off for a few years, but lately, it's gotten out of control.

"They are stealing. They are littering the parking lot, leaving so much trash behind," Alyssa Jones said.

Jones is the office manager for Custom Back Office Solutions.

The trash is from the roll-offs and dumpsters the businesses use and throw away, and the homeless are using some of those materials to construct their makeshift shelters.

The businesses were fine with that, but lately, the entire roll-off is emptied onto the parking lot.

Matthew Chisler is the warehouse manager. He reportedly went after a man who stole some packages from their dock. He and another employee got in a truck and followed him to the homeless camp where he eventually dropped the package.

"I got out and picked it up, and my coworker had a confrontation with him."

On Monday, other coworkers chased away some people who were inside the dumpster. Imagine their surprise when they opened the door to the portable restroom and found a homeless man picking up his drug paraphernalia.

While the Digging Deeper Team was at the homeless camp, we saw several people leave. Those are the same folks the Tucson Police Homeless Outreach Team is looking to help.

"No one is in trouble, we're just here to see if we can connect you to any services." yelled one of the officers.

Services such as housing, medical, and mental health.

Sgt. Jack Julsing said, "CDC guidelines advise against a public property homeless camp removal unless a major crime or health issue is occurring."

The business community believes that is clearly the case and they want the camp shut down.

"Initially it was not a major criminal issue, but now, it has turned into that," Sgt. Julsing added. "And that is why we are changing our path that we are taking now."

He also said he sees both sides.

"So, we do have a heart for the homeless, but when the issue gets out of hand, and it really starts affecting the citizens, we do want to step up as police officers," he said.

The property belongs to the city, and come July 1, officials tell News 4 Tucson that a fence will be going around it. All of the makeshift housing will be torn down and cleaned up.

But until then, TPD and those agencies providing services will be going around trying to help them.