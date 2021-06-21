DIGGING DEEPER: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence on releasing public records



TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County sheriff is fighting back after accusations of withholding records from the public.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Digging Deeper team he is not withholding public information.

He recently came under fire after he was accused of not releasing public records concerning some high-profile cases, including one that involved Justice of the Peace Adam Watters.

It had to do with video that Watters recorded himself in February when he confronted a man he claimed had been terrorizing him and his family.

News 4 Tucson had the footage thanks to an anonymous source not through our official records request to the sheriff's department.

"We are not releasing the video per the County Attorney and it's not the sheriff's decision, it's the decision of the County Attorney," Sheriff Nanos said.

David Bodney is an attorney who focuses on media and constitutional law.

"I believe the sheriff had an obligation to produce a copy of that video request by a member of the public promptly," Nanos said.

According to Sheriff Nanos, the county attorney's office reviews all public record requests along with case detectives and determines what they are able to release in the midst of an investigation and what they are not.

In some cases, parts of the reports and footage are released with redactions to protect private information or to not jeopardize an investigation.

In other cases, requests are denied altogether until an investigation is complete which could mean no public access to documents and footage for a long time.

The County Attorney makes the decision based on what they believe is the law.

"Could they be wrong? Absolutely, they could be wrong," Nanos said. "But it's for Ms. Conover, the county attorney's office, and Shawn Holguin, our legal advisor to answer."

So, we contacted the county attorney's office regarding the Watters video and received the following statement that read in part, "Our office's civil division advises PCSD and other county agencies in this area. As in any attorney-client relationship, we provide counsel based on the facts and the law so that clients can make informed decisions on how to proceed. Because of attorney-client privilege, confidentiality, and myriad ethical responsibilities, we cannot disclose conversations with clients (in this case, PCSD). Our civil division will continue to advise PCSD and other county agencies to act appropriately under the law when responding to public records requests."

Bodney believes the sheriff may have been misguided.

"Whatever source of information the sheriff may have gotten to say that particular video should not see the light of day," Bodney said. "It's a public record presumptively open to inspection and copying by members of the public."

The Pinal County Attorney's Office investigated this case due to a conflict of interest from Pima county and ended up releasing the video on June 11.

"And if the Pima County sheriff did review the video, it's plainly a public record and should've been produced promptly," Bodney said. "As it was produced promptly by the Pinal County Attorney's Office."

Sheriff Nanos said if people don't agree with the county attorney's decision take it to court and let a judge decide.