DIGGING DEEPER: Family keeps hope alive after 30 years

TUCSON (KVOA) - The disappearance of 12-year-old Jimmy Henrickson continues. He went missing from a home near Prince and Stone Avenue on June 12, 1991.

Tucson police first listed the case as a runaway.

One year later it was assigned to a detective. That detective told the Digging Deeper Team that he focused on the last person who was with Jimmy Hendrickson.

Jimmy's mother and sister never imagined when they saw him, It would be the last time.

"The last time I saw Jimmy, he was waving out of a stupid car. It's not fair, he wasn't a runaway," Tammy Tacho said while fighting back tears,

Tacho was just 17 years old. She and her mom went out of town. Jimmy chose not to go and stayed with a babysitter, a babysitter who let him spend the night at her cousin's house along with a 4-year-old nephew.

"She should not have given my child to someone else," Debra Tacho said. She added that not a day goes by she doesn't miss her son.

"I love him. Always did," she said.

Marana Police Chief Reuben Nuñez was the detective who worked the case.

"It's one of those cases that has haunted me these 30 years," Nuñez said.

He said he came up with a timeline. Focused on the babysitter's relative who became a person of interest.

"I actually met him the night prior to Jimmy's disappearance, and then I focused on that individual," Nuñez explained.

According to Chief Nuñez, that person had a checkered past.

"He had a sexual deviancy allegation lodged against him several years prior," Nuñez said.

That person had a warrant on an unrelated case and was questioned.

"I asked him if he was willing to take a polygraph test, he said he would, and he failed it," Nuñez said.

Nunez also questioned an acquaintance who was with the person of interest.

"He wasn't being truthful either," he added.

Also, with Jimmy that night in the care of the person of interest, a 4-year-old boy told Nuñez he could show him where Jimmy was at.

"'He's in Mexico.' I said what?" Nuñez explained. "[The boy] said 'yeah, Jimmy is in Mexico. Two bad men came in, wrapped him up in a blanket took him out and he's in Mexico.'"

The boy with the parents' consent took Nuñez and another detective to the sports park. They pull into the parking lot.

The boy told them, "'Keep going.' And he leads us to the Santa Cruz River which adjoins the sports park he says, 'over there, that's where Mexico is at.'"

Nunez added, they searched the area and found nothing.

Jimmy's sister is certain that the person of interest knows something.

"I just want a family member to come forward," she said.

"It would be so nice to bring peace to the family," the former detective added.

So, the family gathered in a circle like they do every year and pray.

Even though it's been three decades Tucson Police said they are not giving up.

This case is still being investigated.