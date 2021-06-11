DIGGING DEEPER: College Grad Scams

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), there are many scams targeting recent college graduates as students job hunt virtually during the pandemic.

"It wouldn't say a company name, it wouldn't say a person, and it wouldn't say the position I was applying to,” Gracie Meagher, a potential scam victim told News 4 Tucson.

Meagher just graduated from the University of Arizona. She said could-be scammers won't stop sending her messages.

"Some of them were asking for my social security, some of them were asking for like a home address or like things like that,” Meagher said.

Another scam hitting college kids has been student loan repayments.

“Normally they pose as an official at the university or as an official at one of the student loan institutions,” Sean Herdrick with the BBB said. "Don't take their word for it. Go to the website. Find an official contact."

We asked the University of Arizona if it offers resources to help students avoid these sorts of scams.

It didn't take us up our interview request or issue a statement. Instead, the spokesperson sent this webpage. It lists tips and resources to avoid employment scams.

Gracie said she didn't click on links included in the email and text messages that likely scammers sent her, and that you shouldn't either. People can use them in disguise as a way to track your location.

If you've been approached by a scammer or scam file a report with the BBB's scam tracker here.