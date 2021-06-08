DIGGING DEEPER: Fraud, computer tampering charges filed against former credit union worker

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have major developments to report in a case the News 4 Tucson Digging Deeper team has been following for more than a year and a half.

The case involves a former credit union teller, who is accused of taking advantage of elderly customers.

Back in November 2019, the Digging Deeper team first told you about the case involving allegations of elder financial abuse.

Hector Andreas Aleman, 39, is accused of taking advantage of his position at a local credit union.

Investigators say he took money from the account of an 84-year-old man with dementia from February 2018 through July 2019.

"By the time that the detective completed her investigation, it was roughly $222,000 that the employee had taken from various customers," Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Frei said. "So there were three customers total."

According to an indictment filed by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Aleman is now facing charges including forgery, taking the identity of another, fraud, and computer tampering.

"It appears that perhaps some of these people were targeted because they didn't have family members locally," Frei said

Aleman is due back in court next month.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.