DIGGING DEEPER: Hotel stay for homeless ends June 30

TUCSON (KVOA) - During the pandemic, the homeless population has been in the high-risk sector of the community.

Several Tucson hotels were contracted to house them until more permanent housing could be found.

The homeless staying at a midtown hotel need to be out of there by the end of June since the COVID-19 Special Shelter program is coming to an end.

However, 200 emergency vouchers that were just released to the City of Tucson could help some find permanent housing.



"The challenge right now is not as much money, but not enough available units," Jason Thorpe who works for the city told the Digging Deeper Team.

He said with a price tag of nearly $9 million, they helped 800 homeless individuals stay in hotels during the pandemic through the Cares Act funding.

About 70 homeless people remain in a hotel.

Karen Gibson is among those people and is forever grateful for the program.

"It gave me a roof over my head so I wouldn't be living on streets," Gibson explained.

A former caregiver for 30 years is also now relying on others.

"There's not enough thank-yous, money, that could say thank you well enough for me," the former caregiver said while fighting back tears.



The city and Old Pueblo Community Services are working to find her permanent housing.

Along with vouchers, the city will be offering incentives for landlords said, Thorpe.

"More positively working with landlords in the community building partnerships that people experiencing homelessness but also meet the needs of our community's landlords."

Concerned landlords said it was taking weeks, sometimes months, to collect payment from the city

"We used to call it chasing the money because every month we would have 15 people who owed rent," Rebecca Montague of AZ 1st Realty Management said.

"My boss believes we're in this business to house people and to provide adequate housing for all of those in need," she added.

The company has been in business for over 20 years, and they manage 27 properties, some with Section 8 Housing.

Since there is a shortage of rental units, Montague said, "some come in, and they are in tears. They've been looking, and they've gone everywhere and called everywhere and they are at the end of their rope."

They work with the people as best as they can she said.

"At the end of the day, the prospects that are out looking, they deserve to have adequate housing and to feel safe where they live," she said.

Karen Gibson received word she has been accepted into the Section 8 program and will be moving into her apartment later this week.