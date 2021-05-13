DIGGING DEEPER: Released felon guilty of manslaughter now back behind bars

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man who confessed to orchestrating a murder was given a plea deal, then was released on bond.

The victim's family was outraged then and now he's in trouble once again.

Alfredo Caballero admitted that he was the mastermind who caused the death of Bernardo Marin nearly two and a half years ago. He is now back in the Pima County Jail under no bond.

"I'm glad he's behind bars because that's where he needs to be," Rebecca Marin, the victim's mother said.

News 4 Tucson spoke to her last July after he was offered a plea deal and was then released by Judge Dannelle Liwski.

The Pima County Attorney's office agreed to charge him with manslaughter for the death of Marin. When Caballero was released from jail, the mother said she was terrified because he was already a convicted felon, and she was concerned he would hurt someone else while he was out of jail.

And then, it happened.

"Had he been where he belonged, this wouldn't have happened."

On April 30, Tucson police said the SWAT team arrested Caballero.

Caballero was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of being a prohibited possessor.

"He's a lawless person, he has no remorse, he has no consideration for humanity it's all about him," Marin said.

The Digging Deeper Team wanted to know from the county attorney's office why Caballero was allowed to plead to manslaughter when he admitted to orchestrating the murder?

Joe Watson, the communications director, responded in an email.

"Regrettably, we cannot discuss this. Per policy, we do not comment on pending cases," Watson said.

The Digging Deeper Team asked in generalities what are the factors involved for releasing people on a bond if they have a criminal record?

The communications director responded through email. "PCAO looks at a variety of circumstances when determining whether or not to recommend pretrial release. For instance, we consider a person's conviction history, their housing options if they were to be released from pretrial custody, and, most importantly, their ongoing threat, or lack thereof, to the safety of the community and its residents. If the person's representation argues for release conditions that we object to, we will be sure to argue those points in front of a judge. However, it is ultimately a judge's decision."

"Judge's don't comment on pending cases," a spokesman for superior courts told News 4 Tucson.

Bernardo Marin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a southside restaurant in 2019. Police said Marin was not the intended victim, but the man he was with.

Both men were shot however the other individual survived. Police said Augustino Martinez was the shooter.

Martinez was charged with murder and aggravated assault and remains behind bars.

In the meantime, the mother thinks of her son every day. Wiping tears from her eyes she said, "I miss him saying mom, mom, mom." Mother's Day was very emotional.

"It doesn't get better. You learn to live with it, " she said.

She credits her family and her faith for helping her through this ordeal.

"And the promises of God that I will see him one day again, and it will be forever."

Caballero is scheduled to be in court next month on the manslaughter charge, and Martinez, the alleged shooter, also has a June court date.