DIGGING DEEPER: There’s been an influx of migrant got-a-ways

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Digging Deeper Team first told you about the 'got-a-ways' earlier in the year. They are migrants in which border patrol agents do not apprehend and end up getting away.

Now, there are new numbers just out by Border Patrol.

The Digging Deeper team reported that 40,000 individuals got away earlier this year. These are the latest numbers according to Art Del Cueto, who is vice president of the National Border Patrol Union.

Pima County shares about 126 miles of border with Mexico. In the Tucson sector, Del Cueto said, "We're at 186,000 and 68,000 for the Tucson sector alone as of today for this fiscal year."

Del Cueto has been a border patrol agent for over 20 years.

"You need to be aware there is a humongous group of individuals that are entering our country that are not being detected," Del Cueto said. "And there's no way to tell what country they are coming from and definitely you do not know what harm they want to cause our country."

Sheriff Chris Nanos is responsible for the safety of residents in Pima County, one of the largest counties along the border. He said he recently met with the interim chief of the Border Patrol Tucson sector, and 'got-a-ways' were not discussed.

"We're not hearing that from Chief John Modlin [whom] we met with and talked with," Nanos said. "His plans and his protocols that are in place seem appropriate to me and the way they are dealing with these issues."

Del Cueto begs to differ.

"I would gladly sit down with them say it is an issue in an open forum. It doesn't matter to me. The reality is there [are] 'got-a-way' numbers. They are the highest in the Tucson sector, and they are higher than anywhere else in the country," Del Cueto said. "People need to start realizing how big a problem it is because it's going to be a problem in the future."

Sheriff Nanos said crime along the border in Pima county is down.

"We're not seeing those problems; we work closely with the Border Patrol and there are agencies that assist them, all of Homeland Security," Nanos said. "And they know if they need our assistance we will gladly be there."

Del Cueto added that there is no exact science as to counting the 'got-a-ways'. He said it's a combination of technology and following foot tracks. He said the agents in the field told him the numbers are actually higher.