DIGGING DEEPER: One identified, arrested in home invasion where 11-year-old was held at gunpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) - Just two weeks ago, the News 4 Tucson Digging Deeper team shared a report about a violent home invasion where a suspect pointed a gun at an 11-year-old girl.

The Counter Narcotics Alliance investigators saod three men and a woman went to the wrong house.

Thanks to you the viewers there has been an arrest in the case. He is sitting in the Pima County Jail.

He is 21-year-old Francisco Javier Ramos.

Investigators say he was the main player in the home invasion.

In the video, Ramos was wearing black clothing. He can be seen directing the others before they barged into the wrong apartment.

"This is a totally innocent family who had done nothing wrong, and these folks forced their way in and terrified them and then and left," John Leavitt, Tucson Police Department captain and commander of the Counter Narcotic Alliance Unit said.

University of Arizona Police Det. Joe Berriman is assigned to C.N.A.He told the Digging Deeper Team.

Once the suspects realized they were in the wrong apartment, "They grabbed anything they could of value and then ran out."

Capt. Leavitt said the video was high quality and helped in identify Ramos.

"It allowed a viewer who saw it on KVOA to give us a call," he said.

CNA arrested Ramos Thursday night after serving two search warrants.

Investigators found two guns.

One of them was used in the home invasion.

"Getting him off the street was paramount for people doing these types of investigations and critical to this community's safety," Leavitt said.

He is hoping the community will look at the video and photos of the three others involved and help authorities locate them.

The man wearing the red jacket pointed the gun at the young girl. The woman stole the child's school computer. The other man also played a role in the robbery.

All of them still out there.

Ramos is in the Pima County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

He is charged with numerous felonies including armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

If you have information on the three other suspects, call 88-CRIME.