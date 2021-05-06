DIGGING DEEPER: Final report in PCD officer-involved shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Digging Deeper team just obtained the final report into the officer-involved shooting of Bradley Alexander Lewis.

Lewis was unarmed and was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy in January. Police reports showed that the 19-year-old did not obey commands and came at the officers holding something black in his right hand.

There are seven DVD's that contained pictures, documents, and interviews with victims. There is even an interview with Lewis who was considered a suspect in several cases.

On April 6, 2020, Lewis was pulled over on the northwest side of town. His car matched the description given to the Pima County Sheriff's deputies.

"My life was to go back into the military, and now because I've given a random person a ride, I'm never going to be able to do that," Lewis told deputies in an audio recording. "So, I'm sorry if I'm a little stressed."

He told them he had been released from the Army due to a back injury.

"There's a couple of guns in that car which ones are yours?," deputies asked.

Lewis replied, "I don't own a gun. They are both his."

The passenger, David Condon was also questioned. The deputy asked him, "You want to explain what's going on?

"The guns aren't mine; I did not fire them," Condon said.

Deputies found casings on the floorboard by the driver's side and in the back seat. They also seized two guns, $640 in cash, ammunition, LSD tablets and several dozen vaping cartridges.

Fast forward to December 4, 2020, Lewis reportedly threatened a former coworker with a gun also on the northside of town.

It was caught on a home surveillance video.

"There's the blue Tacoma, and then walking up on the sidewalk are Chip Frank and Jeremy Perry," a sheriff's deputy described. "Blue car turns around and then you see someone step out."

The victims explained in a taped statement what happened in their witness.

"My ex-coworker Bradley pulled up. He hopped out of his car pulled a gun on us and he told us he won't care about dropping us," Chip Frank said. "He dropped 10 bodies already and he'll drop us if he has too."

Darren Williams an off-duty police officer witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1.

"He pointed the gun straight at the male which made me fear for his life," Williams said. "Normally I'm armed but working in my backyard I wasn't today."

The deputy also spoke to Jeremy Perry, the other former co-worker.

"I was kind of scared. I put my hands up automatically. I tried to stay calm, so I didn't get shot," said Perry.

Shortly after, a detective went to Lewis's last known address. His grandparents' house.

The detective said "I really need to find him. Any idea where he can be located?"

The grandfather Ralph Strickland answered, "No, I do not, he keeps himself very secretive."

The following month, deputies returned to the grandparents' home. According to police reports Lewis' blue truck was seen in the area.

Deputies were there because of reports of someone breaking into vehicles. Deputy Michael Mosely told investigators Lewis at least twice rammed into his patrol car while he was in it.

He said he yelled, "Bradley stop, Bradley stop."

Mosely added that Bradley went forward again and saw Bradley get out of the truck.

"He's got something black in his right hand," he told investigators."I absolutely at that moment felt the fear of my life"

Deputy Gilbert Caudillo gave Lewis commands to stop. That's when reports said Lewis lunged at deputies and the deputy fired at Lewis. Lewis went down.

Mosely said the deputies jumped into action and came to his aid. Mosely, the deputy who believed his life was in danger, was now trying to save the 19-year-olds life. He remembered Lewis telling him, "I'm gonna die, help me, help me, don't let me die"

The black thing in Lewis's hand was a key fob. The officer who fired his weapon was cleared of any criminal charges by the Pima County Attorney's office.

The family wants answers, and they may file legal action to get them.