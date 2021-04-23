DIGGING DEEPER: Identities of robbery suspects accused of holding 11-year-old at gunpoint wanted

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police need your help with identifying some individuals who held an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint during a botched home invasion.

Officials say the home-invasion suspects reportedly stole her school-issued computer when they realized they were in the wrong apartment.

Three men and a woman armed with guns recently barged into an apartment near 22nd Street and Prudence Road, terrifying an 11-year-old girl who opened the door when she heard a knock.

A Ring security system from another apartment caught the suspects on camera. University of Arizona Police Department Det. Joe Berriman showed the Digging Deeper Team the camera footage and described what went on.

"The four subjects leave the south stairwell after casing the victim's apartment," Berriman said. "The subject wearing all red with the blue surgical mask can clearly be seen wielding a handgun in his right hand."

Berriman is assigned to the Counter Narcotics Alliance Unit. He said the four individuals began casing the apartment at 5:30 the morning of April 14th.

About thirty minutes later, they returned.

"They pull up their hoodies, the male subject wearing all red with the gun puts on a black ski mask," the detective said. "It appears the female subject also has a dark object, possibly a firearm in her hand. And they walk towards the victim's apartment."

Then, there was a knock at the door.

"An 11-year-old answered the door, thinking it was her parents, who locked themselves out," Berriman said. "When she opened the door, at least one of the subjects pushed her against the wall, pulled out the gun and pointed at her."

The UAPD detective said they realized they had hit the wrong apartment very quickly.

"They grabbed anything they could find of value and ran out," he said.

It took all of four minutes and the camera caught them leaving.

"The male wearing all red was carrying a large plastic case which appeared to be a power tool," Berriman said. "The female in the white jacket appeared to be carrying a computer with cables attached; which we later learned was the 11-year-old girl laptop issued by her school."

Tucson Police Department Capt. John Leavitt heads CNA.

"Home invasions are a threat to everybody, even if they hit the wrong house," Leavitt said. "There's no telling what they'll do. They are very dangerous people for that reason. We need everyone to take a look at the video and see what they can do to help identify these folks so we can get them off the streets."

CNA told the Digging Deeper Team the parents were home asleep when the suspects made their way into the house.

They woke up and immediately called the police once they realized what occurred.

If you recognize these individuals or if you have information on any drug houses in your neighborhood, call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.