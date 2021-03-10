DIGGING DEEPER: TPD will no longer respond to certain calls due to staffing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department will no longer respond to certain calls from medical check welfare to runaways.

This was revealed in a recent email communication from Police Chief Chris Magnus to the department.

Chief Magnus said in the letter, "Call demand far exceeds the number of officers available to address it."

According to the Fraternal Order of Police State president, staffing level is no longer a crisis. He said Tucson police staffing is on life support.

"For the taxpayers, I would be severely concerned with the level of public safety you're going to have in your community, in our community," said Sgt. Paul Sheldon, a 20-year veteran of the police department. "It breaks my heart to see us down nearly 400 police officers in a city that has grown considerably over 20 years and continues to grow to this day there's one department that continues to shrink."

According to Sheldon, the department currently has 765 officers. When he joined, there were 1,100.

Over the last two and a half months, 30 officers have left the department. Currently, 14 recruits are in the 23-week police academy. They will be ready to hit the streets in July.

But those 14 recruits will not even begin to make a dent in the number of positions currently vacant.

That number is growing.

Sgt. Richard Gradillas is in charge of recruitment and also heads the public information office.

"We have a lot of people retiring because they have done their time," Gradillas said. "So, we're looking for that new generation that is coming into the workforce."

Other concerning issues, according to the memo for Sgt. Sheldon, is the long list of calls they no longer will be responding too such as runaways.

"We live in a time and age of sexual exploitation of minors and runaways have the tendency of some the reasons they runaway is right down that kind of path," he said. "Loud music and loud noise calls. Loud parties have a history in this city of turning violent. And we're not going which scares me."

According to Sheldon, TPD has also stopped responding to some traffic accidents, alarm calls and property crimes.

"We just direct you to the website and you do your own police report," he said. "At some point, somebody has got to say enough is enough and let us get out there and do our job the right way."

Tucson city councilman Steve Kozachick acknowledged there's a problem.

"We have a critical staffing issue in TPD and that we need to deal with it," he said. "One of the ways we deal with that is a with pay disparity."

Kozachik said the union also has to do its part.

"Everything has to be on the table," he said. "Everybody has got to be willing to sit down at the negotiating table and say let's find some solutions because this is a very difficult job to hire into and we don't have a boatload of cash to be dealing with it."

Bottomline, most of the experienced officers are leaving TPD for higher-paying jobs with other departments.

For example, Queen Creek is starting a new police department. They are paying officers nearly $20,000 more than TPD.

We requested an interview with Chief Magnus and were told the memo speaks for itself.