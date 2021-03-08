DIGGING DEEPER: UArizona Vaccine Appointments Update

TUCSON (KVOA) - A month ago, the state opened a vaccine site at the University of Arizona. Since then, some people have had issues registering for appointments.

Last week, some of you told us the state's website was booked. News 4 Tucson Investigators checked.

At the time, it showed appointments were full through 2022. We did some digging and found out everything is not as it seems.

Yes, the state's website showed appointments at the UArizona pod were filled indefinitely. However, that was not really the case.

"... Appointments are not booked for the foreseeable future. The state only opens up enough appointments to fill the current number of vaccines available..." University of Arizona spokesperson, Holly Jensen Vice President of University Communications said. "(But when) users login ... it looks like appointments are booked through the end of the year..."

This was the case Friday when appointments appeared to be filled. Then on Saturday, the state updated the site, adding thousands of appointments. But why were not you able to see them last week?

Calendars are based on national allocations, the number of vaccines provided to each state-run pod and they are constantly updated.

"... Appointments become available every time a new shipment is received," Jensen said.

The pod extended its hours last month.

Arizona's Director of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ said as the feds send more Pfizer vaccines, "We're able to allocate more to the pods so that they can provide more appointments."

Some of you asked if more vaccines equal longer hours will fewer vaccines mean shorter hours?

"We're hoping that we won't actually have to keep reducing appointments moving forward," Christ said. "We're told that this is our new minimum baseline... but that is the anticipation, being able to respond to how much vaccine is in the community.”

Those eligible can sign up for a vaccine appointment here while they are still available. However, once they are filled the site's calendar may look indefinitely booked.

So remember to keep checking spots will appear once more vaccines arrive.

