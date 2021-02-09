DIGGING DEEPER: De Anza Park drug dealer arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - A neighborhood park known for drug dealing and violent crime is now safer.

Tucson Police Department said they have arrested a person responsible for crime at the De Anza Park. Residents added they have gotten their park back.

Some know De Anza Park as "Heroin Park." It's had many issues over the years, making it unsafe for the residents in the area.

But now with the arrest of a man known as "Big J," residents said the park is turning around.

"We learned that he was making a thousand dollars a day selling narcotics," Lt. Belinda Morales of TPD said.

John Joiner, 45, is sitting in the Pima County Jail without bond. A joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Tucson Police led to a search warrant at the No-Tel Motel.

"During the course of the search warrant we recovered additional drugs, a firearm and U.S currency," Capt. Chris Dennison said.

The search warrant revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone and 34 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested and booked into jail but bonded out.

Fast forward to Jan. 12, Dennison said police noticed increased drug activity at De Anza Park.

The Community Response Team set up surveillance.

"They were able to purchase methamphetamine, and we arrested him," Dennison said. "We found him possession of additional drugs."

For Ion Bazgan, that is welcome news. He has lived in the area for nearly 20 years.

He said it was so dangerous his grandchildren couldn't use the playground equipment.

"We couldn't bring them here because of the fact they had syringes, needles, and drug needles," Bazgan said.

Judy Sensibar is the president of the West University Neighborhood Association. She said since Joiner was arrested, she noticed a difference.

However, she said she feels there is more to do.

"For planning and development services to give Parks and Rec the permits so they can start on the dog park," she said. "They can get the bathroom done and we can have the people back in the park enjoying themselves."

Louis Taylor a frequent visitor to the park added, "I love this park, and it's a beautiful park. I think the city and the county are making efforts to take the park over."

Bazgan told the Digging Deeper Team they are already enjoying the park, He said he credits Tucson police for listening to the residents.

"Capt. Dennison and his team who are absolutely instrumental in cleaning up this park," he said.

TPD said John Joiner recently pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

If you have a story you would like the Digging Deeper Team and Investigators to look into call 520-955-4444 or email investigators@kvoa.com.