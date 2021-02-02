DIGGING DEEPER: Homeless problem getting worse during pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The homeless problem in Tucson appears to be getting worse.

Homeless camps continue to pop up across Tucson.

The Digging Deeper Team told you the issue at the beginning of the pandemic and have brought you several updates since then.

City officials say more funding is headed this way to help those in need.

The homeless problem is not just a Tucson issue, Peggy Hutchison of Primavera Foundation told News 4 Tucson that it is happening throughout the country.

"It's sweeping across our nation like a huge tidal wave," Hutchison said,

Hutchison is the C.E.O. Of Primavera Foundation, an organization that helps the homeless, she's been there 17 years.

She spoke with News 4 Tucson when the pandemic began. She said the homeless shelters had to cut their occupancy in half due to CDC regulations.

Since then, she said, "It's gotten unimaginably worse."

A 53-year-old Montana man can attest to that. He asked we not use his name. We interviewed him at Santa Rita Park.

He said he was working in the hospitality industry.

"The pandemic hit. I lost my job," he said. "Soon after, I lost my apartment. Then winter hit and I got tired of being cold, so I came to Arizona."

He came here in hopes of finding a job and starting over.

"It's tough when you have to pack up your staff and go to your employer and they look at you it's a struggle," he said.

It is also a struggle for a 58-year-old woman who lives in a homeless camp on the city's northwest side.

Their makeshift tents are made of plastic sheets and blankets. Some of the residents have dogs.

"It's been challenging, food is hard to get, " Hutchison said. "We've got to do more. We've got to step it up, but again, it can not only be a local solution it has to come from the federal government."

Terry Galligan, who is the deputy director for Tucson's Housing and Community Development Department, said the city just received funding from the federal government.

"Between the city and the county, we just received $31million for rental assistance, and eviction and prevention," Galligan said.

As for the people on the streets and in homeless camps, he said they have set aside $300,000.

"We're making funds available to the agencies to see if they could come up with creative ways to start reopening their shelters to get back to 100% capacity," Galligan said.

We've also reported some of the homeless were taken to hotels where they are staying until housing is found for them.

That program is still going strong.

But there was a low-income housing shortage before the pandemic, there is still a housing shortage during the pandemic, and the city told News 4 Tucson there are plans to purchase some properties that will fill that void.