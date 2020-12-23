DIGGING DEEPER: 13-year-old overdoses and dies; CNA needs public’s help



TUCSON (KVOA) - The opiod epidemic is a crisis that's gotten worse during the pandemic.

Recently, a 13-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl. Police need your help identifying two people who are considered persons of interest.

A 13-year-old girl died of a drug overdose in a hotel room near the airport last October. She wasn't alone. A Tucson Police detective told the Digging Deeper Team there were adults in the room with her.

They've identified 22-year-old Edgar Aguirre as one of the adults.

Detectives said he was the victim's boyfriend. He's accused of numerous drug charges along with being a prohibitive possessor.

He's currently being held in the Pima County Jail with no bond.

"We found out there was another male, 'Rafa' and a female named 'Guera' were in the room at the time 9-1-1 was called," Tucson Police Department Detective Dan Roberts said.

"Rafa" and "Guera" are nicknames. Roberts wants to know their real names.

"We'd like to talk to them as witnesses. To see what happened in the room what they know what led to the overdose, what she took, how she took it, those are important to the investigation," he said.

Roberts is assigned to the Counter Narcotics Alliance or CNA.

He works in the narcotics and violent crime unit. They investigate all overdose deaths.

The question is, what is a 13-year-old doing in a hotel room with three adults.

"Good question," the detective said. "Shouldn't be. I can't explain why she was there or the family situation ."

What he can explain is she took a counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl. The autopsy showed she died of a fentanyl overdose. He said she had been experimenting with drugs for a month before her death.

"For a 13-year-old to end up in a hotel room dead from an overdose, that's just a failure of our entire community," TPD Capt. John Leavitt said.

Leavitt is the commander for CNA.

"We have to do whatever we can to prevent those kinds of things from happening," he said. "Only through a good investigation and holding people accountable, we will be able to do that."

Roberts investigates overdose deaths. He said all overdose deaths are tragic, but this one stands out.

"She's 13. She had her whole life ahead of her," he said. "She got messed up with the wrong people just took a pill or whatever and died."

That's why he added it's important to identify "Rafa" and "Guera" to see what information or leads they may have.

"My ultimate goal is to find out the supplier, where the drugs were bought that were given to the 13-year-old," Roberts said.

He added, he wants to prevent this from happening again and to provide clarity to the family wondering what happened.

"You can't give them closure at least they can know what happened," he said. "This family lost their 13-year-old daughter."

Again, "Rafa" and "Guera", are key to this investigation and it's up to the community to help police identify them by calling 88-CRIME.