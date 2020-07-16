DIGGING DEEPER: Buyer Beware

TUCSON (KVOA) - Signing a contract without reading the fine print can have devastating consequences. Attorney fees can be expensive, so many people have opted out of having their contracts reviewed by an expert.

Marie Smith and her husband did not think twice before agreeing to the terms and conditions of their credit union's contract. Now, Smith said she wishes they had.

"We signed the papers and that was the end of it," Smith said.

Smith said she and her husband bought a car in 2016 and financed it through Vantage West Credit Union. She said the couple thought they were purchasing a loan that would be 100% forgiven should she or her husband die. But when her husband passed away, she learned they only qualified for 25% loan forgiveness.

"My husband was in his late 70s at the time and I was in my late 60s, so we really thought that we were covered," Smith said.

A spokesperson for Vantage West said there was a significant period during the life of the contract when Marie's husband would have qualified for a 100% payout.

However, he essentially aged out.

"What I found interesting about those documents is that she went in, because of her age, she wanted these protections because she and her husband were elderly," Doug Newborn, a Tucson attorney said. "Those document's incentives work in reverse."

In a statement to News 4 Tucson a spokesperson for Vantage West said, "As a compassionate, Member-centric credit union, it is always our intent to ensure that our Members are well fitted to the products or services they choose. We reviewed our agreement and the eligibility requirements for this loan payment protection program purchased by Mrs. Smith. We can confirm that we met our contractual obligations regarding the payout percentage rate based upon Mr. O’Heir’s age at death. We can also confirm that Mrs. Smith and Mr. O’Heir benefited from having this supplemental coverage, and that such benefits exceed any premiums they paid. As a result of the benefit payout which Mrs. Smith has already received, she is in a better financial position than she would have been without the program. Mrs. Smith and Mr. O’Heir clearly qualified for the program in 2016, and Vantage West was proper in offering this program to these borrowers. The contract form is a common, standard agreement offered to all borrowers. It includes language reminding the member to fully read all pages of the contract, and that the payout benefits will vary based on age. This information was shared again in 2017 with Mrs. Smith and Mr. O’Heir in follow-up correspondence related to the loan payment protection program she purchased. That correspondence included all the terms of the contract, including the payout details shown below. The contract has two payout options – the first for individuals younger than 70 years old (payout at 100% of the calculated balance), and the second for individuals older than 70 years old (payout at 25% of the calculated balance). These tiered payout structures based upon age are common for loan protection programs since premiums are based upon the age and life expectancy of the borrowers. Borrowers have a duty to read all the pages of documents they sign and to ask questions if they do not understand any of the terms, such as the payout options which are included in indented print on the second page of the standard form. The contract was executed with Mr. O’Heir and Mrs. Smith in 2016. There was a significant period during the life of the contract when Mr. O’Heir would have qualified for 100% payout. The contract also includes language in the “Termination of Protection” section that covers what steps can be taken to terminate the agreement if the members ever wish to do so. Our hearts go out to Mrs. Smith with the unfortunate passing of her husband. However, this contract was signed by Mrs. Smith, and Vantage West was proper in the calculation of loan forgiveness based upon Mr. O’Heir’s age at death. Because these borrowers did qualify for the program, and did financially benefit by purchasing this product, and because the credit union fulfilled our end of the agreement, we can confirm that we have handled this case appropriately. Please know that feedback from our Membership is considered a vital component of our Member-centric culture. With that, we have reached out to Mrs. Smith to learn more about how she would prefer to see this resolved and to what extent we can potentially offer other reasonable goodwill alternatives. Finally, we appreciate the opportunity KVOA-TV has extended by inviting us to share the details that affirm that Mrs. Smith and her late husband did qualify for the program they enrolled in and that the benefit amount awarded to Mrs. Smith was correct.

"The fine print is so important, but we did not see it," Smith said.

"The first page had her and her husband's name. It had the amount of money and it had very basic information on the life of the protection that they were purchasing," Newborn said. "Then they signed it at the bottom of that page. That page didn't say this was page one of four. Then there are three other pages that have no initials on there so she didn't have to initial anything to prove that she had seen it."

Still, Newborn said it does not matter.

Borrowers can be on the hook regardless of page numbers, where the signature lines have been placed or if the lender even signs the contract.

Newborn said borrowers should always ask for a copy of the contract, take time to review it and have someone other than the lender explain the fine print.

He said Smith's situation could have been an easy fix if she would have talked to an expert first.

The Pima County Bar Association's Lawyer Referral Service offers services such as contract review services to anyone who needs it for a $35 fee.

Since News 4 Tucson reached out to Vantage West regarding Smith's situation, the credit union has offered Smith additional compensation.

A spokesperson for Vantage West said the offer was a "goodwill gesture, because we sympathize with her situation, and because of the recent loss of her husband."