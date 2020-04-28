DIGGING DEEPER: Planes parked in Southern Arizona in wake of pandemic

TUCSON - With the airlines caught in a tailspin, dozens of commercial aircraft are now being stored in southern Arizona, and more could soon be on the way.

Marana Regional Airport is now home to 19 Embraer 175s. The planes are part of the Compass Airlines fleet. The carrier suspended operations earlier this month in the wake of the pandemic.

"These are the first airliners to ever intentionally land at Marana Regional Airport. We've had unintentional airline aircraft landing headed to Pinal Airpark, which is a mere eight miles by air over the past 25 years, but these are the first ones that were actually intending to land here," said Marana Regional Aiport manager, Steve Miller.

At this point, it's unclear how long the aircraft will remain parked at Marana Regional.

"Initially, we had talked about six months which was extended to 12 months, but it's anyone's guess. You know, they could be outta here in a few months, or they could linger around and to 2021. It's no telling how long it will be at this point," Miller told News 4 Tucson.

While they're stored at Marana Regional - for however long that is - this small fleet of aircraft will still need to be maintained.



"It's not a matter of parking an aircraft and then coming back six months later and starting her up and taking off. There's a lot of steps in between to keep these aircraft airworthy," Miller said.

Marana Regional isn't alone.

Other major airlines are also storing some of their larger aircraft at Pinal Airpark, and at the Tucson International Airport, where several Southwest 737s were recently parked after the carrier cut thousands of flights.

"We did receive a lot of requests from almost every single airline about bringing airplanes here to Tucson for aircraft parking. We probably only have about a dozen aircraft on the ground," said Bruce Goetz, Vice President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority.

Goetz tells News 4 Tucson the situation is unprecedented. Last month airport only had about 5% of their normal traffic.

"It's really uncertain times and it's new territory for all of us airports trying to re-adjust to this new normal. We working quite a bit with our airline partners. Everybody is trying to get through this together." Goetz told News 4 Tucson.