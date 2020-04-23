Digging Deeper: Eviction confusion

TUCSON - If you’re facing eviction from your home because you’re behind on your rent, you won’t be evicted at least for a few weeks.

Additionally, you won’t even have an eviction hearing at Pima County Consolidated Justice Court before May 4 at the earliest.

This is because of a State Supreme Court administrative order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s your constitutional right to have your side of the story heard by a judge,” said Sabrina Fladness, an attorney with Southern Arizona Legal Aid. “And right now, tenants in eviction court aren’t being allowed into court if they’re symptomatic.”

Fladness said if your landlord files an eviction notice against you for non-payment of rent, you can file a motion seeking a continuance, and drop it off in Justice Court’s building lobby at 240 N. Stone Ave.

The postponement of hearings only affects evictions due to non-payment of rent.

Individuals can still be kicked out for other breaches of their lease.

James Daube, a legal aid attorney, said landlords must give tenants five days notice stating how much they owe before they can start an eviction action.

“If you can work things out with the landlord, that’s always preferable to going to court,” Daube said. “Ideally, work things out with him before that five day window, before he even files an eviction action.”

Pima County’s presiding Justice of the Peace, Adam Watters, told News 4 Tucson the number of evictions filed has dropped drastically this year.

In January, there were 1,092 filings.

In February, there were 984 and March had 631.

So far, this month there have been only 86 filings.

Maybe landlords are being more understanding.

Also, Daube said anyone facing eviction who has health problems might be able to get a stay even after hearings resume.

“If they can show that they have a serious health risk related to COVID-19, for instance, they’re older than 65," said Daube. "If they have certain conditions, respiratory conditions that would put them at risk of death.”

You might also avoid eviction by showing the court proof you were laid-off due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, for individuals who can’t afford to pay their rent, Daube said the worst thing you can do is just sit around doing nothing and hope the constable doesn’t show up.

If you don’t feel well, have a friend, an attorney, or some representative do the paperwork for you.

For those who have questions about evictions, you can call the Pima County Community Agency Hotline at 520-724-2505.

