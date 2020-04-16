Digging Deeper: Stimulus scams

MARANA - Diana Cline is upset about a text she received the other day.

“It just angers me so much it brings me to tears,” said Cline, a 56-year-old resident of Marana, Ariz.

The text said: “Diana, your stimulus is pending your acceptance. Must confirm by [April] 12th.”

There was a link included that Cline knew not to open.

Cline knew right away this was a scam, an attempt to get her bank account information or her Social Security number.

“My heart goes out to the people out there that really just don’t know this is a scam," said Cline. "And because I had worked in a cellphone business, I know the in’s and outs of all these scams. I get scams every day.”

The phone number the scammers used to text Diana had an 8-5-4 area code. That’s in South Carolina.

News 4 Tucson called it several times and it was always busy.

Many scammers won’t answer calls from numbers they don’t recognize or from unknown callers.

“If I could be part of the law, I would go out there and do my very best to try to track them down and arrest them because that’s what needs to happen,” Cline said.

Internal Revenue Service spokesperson Brian Watson said scammers have not only been sending texts.

Scammers have been calling taxpayers and saying they can expedite your payment. They’re “phishing” for your personal information.

“The IRS will not call and ask for personal information, your name, your social security number or your bank information,” said Watson.

If you receive a text or email from anyone claiming to be from the IRS or someone saying they can expedite your payment, don’t respond or open any links.

If you receive a similar phone call, hang up.

Cline said if she could talk to the scammers, “I would tell them, ‘Shame on you. Shame on you for what you’re doing because apparently, you like to steal from everybody. You’re too lazy to go out and get a real job.’”

It’s difficult for law enforcement to find scammers because they use technology to hide their phone numbers. This is known as “spoofing” and many of them live overseas.

Remember to just ignore them, as annoying as their texts and calls may be.

You can also check with your phone provider about call blocking features.

