What’s next for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat?

TUCSON (KVOA) --Arizona's U.S. Senate election has been one of the most expensive and hotly contested races in the Grand Canyon State.

The race between incumbent Republican Martha McSally and Democratic hopeful Mark Kelly has been a long one with Kelly joining the race back in February 2019.

The Associated Press has declared Mark Kelly the winner although as of Wednesday evening, McSally has not yet conceded.

So once a winner is officially declared what's next?

In this special election, the winning candidate will serve two years to complete what would have been the late Sen. John McCains term.

Shortly after McCain died in August 2018, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Jon Kyle who only served in the seat for four months.

Ducey then appointing outgoing U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who was sworn into office on January 2019. The appointment was made just two months after McSally lost her bid for Senate to Kyrsten Sinema.

News 4 Tucson reached out to McSally's campaign who referred us to the following statement:

"Hundreds of thousands of votes have still not been counted. Every Arizonan deserves to have their voice heard and vote counted. We continue to monitor returns. The voters of Arizona decide this election, not media outlets."

On Wednesday, Mark Kelly released the following statement.

“I am deeply honored that Arizonans have trusted me to be their next United States Senator and to serve in this seat once held by Senator McCain. We woke up today still facing a pandemic, a struggling economy, and deep division in our country. “While elections officials continue the important work of ensuring every vote is counted, I am preparing for the job of being an independent voice for all Arizonans, regardless of who they voted for. We need to slow the spread of the virus, get our economy back on track, and defend health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions. And I know that together, we can.”

If Kelly is declared the official winner, he is expected to be sworn into the Senate on Nov. 30.