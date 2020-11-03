Control of Senate at stake as Republicans battle to retain majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate is at stake on election night. Republicans are fighting to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

It’s not just senators on the ballot but also the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic fallout, as well as the nation's uneasy mood.

With Republicans now controlling the chamber 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency. The vice president can break a tie vote in the Senate.