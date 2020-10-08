Facebook to stop running political ads when polls close

Facebook announces yet another political ad policy ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The social media giant says it will stop running political ads in the U.S. after polls close on November 3rd. Facebook says it's an effort to "reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse."

The temporary ban is expected to last one week.

The move comes after Facebook announced it would not allow new political ads to run starting seven days prior to the election and it will ban ads seeking to delegitimize the election's outcome.