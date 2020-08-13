NBC News: President Trump expected to visit Arizona during week of DNC

TUCSON (KVOA) - On the heel of Vice President Mike Pence's campaign stump in Tucson, President Donald Trump is expected to pay a visit to Arizona on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Pence made two campaign stops in Arizona, which included the acceptance of an endorsement of the Arizona Police Association on behalf of the president in the Old Pueblo.

Two days after the vice president's trip, NBC News' "Meet The Press" shared on its blog that Trump is planning to visit Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Pennsylvania next week.

"Meet The Press" reporters said that these stops will serve "as counter-programming to the Democratic National Convention," which is set to held Aug. 17–20 in Milwaukee.

The report continues to say "Trump made counter-programming a hallmark of his strategy during the Democratic primaries, scheduling rallies in all the early voting states to, in his words, “troll” the opposing party."

"Meet The Press" reported while his plans are "fluid" at this time, he is expected to visit "Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday, Arizona on Tuesday and Pennsylvania on Thursday."

The Trump Administration has not yet confirmed these reports.

In addition, details about his potential visit to Arizona have not yet been released.