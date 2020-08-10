Biden campaign reacts to Vice President Pence’s visit to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The presidential campaign team for former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement in response to Vice President Mike Pence's plans to visit Tucson and the Phoenix area on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Pence announced that he will travel to Tucson to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police.

During his visit to the Old Pueblo, officials say Pence will speak on the Trump administration's efforts in supporting law enforcement amid the protests across the nation, which includes Sunday's protest in Phoenix that resulted in the arrest of eight individuals.

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement in response to Pence's decision to travel to the Grand Canyon State.

“Arizonans aren’t better off or safer today than they were four years ago. President Trump and Vice President Pence ignored experts and failed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. More than 187,000 Arizonans have been infected, and more than three hundred thousand Arizonans are out of work as a result. Now, as our kids and educators head back to school, President Trump and Vice President Pence have again failed by not offering a concrete plan for a safe reopening, risking the safety of Arizona families. Trump and Pence failed Arizonans when they needed Presidential leadership the most. Joe Biden has led our country during a crisis before and has a clear road map on how we can get the coronavirus under control.” Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

Also on Thursday, Arizona released its benchmarks to indicate when gyms, fitness clubs, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and water parks can resume operations.

These benchmarks were released on the heels of Arizona reporting its second consecutive day of positive COVID-19 cases under the 1,000 case threshold. This differed from the state's span in early July where Arizona led the world in new coronavirus cases.

Biden recently spoke out against Gov. Doug Ducey's visit to the White House in regard to the state's efforts in combating the virus.

In an exchange over Twitter, the Democrat presidential candidate said "Gov. Ducey is rushing reopening without adequate testing and contact tracing. He’s withholding support for increased testing and making local leaders plead for it. He’s refusing to implement a mask mandate and turning his back on older Americans and those at greater risk."

The governor responded by saying "'Come on man! Get out of your basement, Joe, and get the facts on Arizona. Percent positivity between 9-11% for the first time since May. The lowest R Naught in the nation at .86. 380 plus testing sites and growing. And we're providing care and comfort to those who need it."