Commission rejects President Trump’s request to add debate against Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add an additional general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests.

In a letter to Trump's private attorney Rudy Giuliani, the commission writes that it is ommitted to its existing schedule of three debates between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and that it would consider adding a fourth debate only if both sides agree to it.

Giuliani wrote to the debate commission Wednesday requesting that the schedule be moved up on account of expanded early and mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.