Biden pulls in $81M for election effort for May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden pulled in $81 million for his election effort in the month of May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former vice president as he seeks to defeat Republican President Donald Trump.

Then on Monday he raised an additional $6 million during a joint fundraising appearance with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former rival.

The influx of cash suggests Biden won’t have difficulty raising the resources needed to compete with Trump, even in the midst of a pandemic that has tanked markets, forced many out of work, or otherwise crimped peoples’ ability to spend.