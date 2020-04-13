Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin presidential primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden has defeated Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin’s presidential primary, which was held last week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s victory became academic after Sanders dropped out last week, one day after Wisconsin held in-person voting despite widespread concern over the health risks.

Meanwhile, there was a close battle emerging in a state Supreme Court race that pit a conservative incumbent against a liberal challenger.

Democrats have accused Republicans of forging ahead with Wisconsin’s election despite the coronavirus in the hopes it would dampen turnout in urban areas that were more likely to vote with the liberal court candidate.