Utah businessman offers $50,000 reward for information leading to Brian Laundrie

A Utah businessman is putting up a big reward to help find Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie is the finance of Gabby Petito and is the only person of interest in her murder.

He's been missing for weeks.

And now, Sean Whalen is offering $50,000 to help bring closure to Petito's family.

"I don't need to know her or her family to put up some money all I need to know is if it's my nightmare it's likely another father's nightmare," Whalen said. "Any child that is taken - whether it's in a car accident, whether it's murder - your heart goes out to those people."

Petito and Laundrie left on a cross-country trip in August, but only Brian returned home on September 1st.

Petito's family reported her missing ten days later.