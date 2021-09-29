UArizona professor assists in the discovery of the oldest archeological site in America

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study co-authored by a University of Arizona archaeologist finds the earliest evidence of human activity in the Americas.

For decades, people have debated when the first people arrived in the Americas.

Now, footprints found at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico provide insight into life, over 23,000 years ago.

"Not only is this the oldest archaeological site," said Vance Holliday, a professor in the University of Arizona's School of Anthropology and Department of Geosciences and co-author of the report. "These are the oldest tracks, human tracks, and you know, they're very delicate, they just don't preserve and that's the particularly unusual aspect of the site, people usually find some kind of tools."

Before the footprints were found, researchers thought humans entered America much later.

After the melting of the North American ice sheets.

But, researchers are now able to confirm human presence, corresponding to the last glacial cycle, known as the Last Glacial Maximum.

"As far as we can tell, northern North America was completely covered by glacial ice from coast to coast," said Holliday. "And that suggests that whoever was in New Mexico 23,000 years ago were descendants of people that had to come much earlier when they could get into the Americas when the ice wasn't blocking the way. So there's other implications; when did that happen, and how did they get here."

Researchers found the tracks buried using ground-penetrating radar which allowed them to look below the surface.

Judging by the size of the footprints, the tracks are believed to have been left mainly by teenagers and younger children with the occasional adults.

The tracks of giant ground sloths, camels, dire wolves, mammoths, and birds were all also present at the White Sands Site.

The researchers plan to follow up on the tracks soon and see if there are any artifacts or tools nearby.