N4T Investigators: Lawsuit filed in deadly wall collapse

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators have a major update on a story we first brought you a little over one year ago regarding a construction accident that claimed the life of a Tucson father on the city's south side.

Luis Miguel Salazar died on Sept. 22 when a brick veneer wall he was working near fell on top of him.

One of his co-workers was also seriously injured in the incident.

The vacant warehouse on West Commerce Court near West Valencia Road and Interstate-19 where the collapse occurred had formerly been home to Iota Engineering, a company now known as Acuity Brands Lighting.

Salazar and his fellow employee were doing renovations that included removing steel racks when something went terribly wrong.

"The wall was such of a type that was built and not connected to the main wall of the warehouse and should have been noticed, and either remedied or taken down or warned about," said Jeffrey Sadler, an attorney for Salazar family.

According to a report from the Arizona Department of Occupational Safety and Health, a company called Warehouse Equipment Solutions-Tucson, who Salazar was working for at the time, did not have any documented training for employees.

The report goes on to say the company did not have a safety and health committee in place, nor did they have any safety programs in place.

The ADOSH report also states that a company supervisor told state investigators that safety measures were taken.

The agency fined the company $3,000.

"Under the worker's compensation program, you don't have a claim against your employer," Sadler said. "In this case, it's our belief that the fault lies with the owner of the facility."

In regards to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Acuity Brands Lighting told us:

"While we are not able to comment further on this legal matter, Acuity brands extends our deepest condolences to the family, co-workers, and others impacted by this accident."

Sadler tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators, the family Salarzar left behind continues to mourn his death.

"The impact of the loss of her son on Kathleen Salazar has been devastating," Sadler said. "Not only to her, but also to Mr. Salazar's daughter."

A second civil lawsuit has also been filed in the case on behalf of Salazar's co-worker, who was seriously injured in the collapse.