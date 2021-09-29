Here’s a story you’re going to love a latte: it’s National Coffee Day!

No matter how you like your Cup of Joe, there are plenty of deals brewing today!

Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary today with a rare freebie, you can get a free cup of Pike Place Roast if you bring in a clean, empty reusable cup, up to 20 ounces.

Members of Dunkin's "DD Perks" program will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

7-Eleven is giving its "7-Rewards" loyalty members a free coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

McDonald's says it doesn't have a dedicated coffee day offer, but you can get a cup of hot or iced coffee for 99 cents through the end of the year on its app.

RELATED: Panera offers free coffee to parents, caregivers on Sept. 29 (kvoa.com)

According to the National Coffee Association, nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including tap water.