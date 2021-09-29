Skip to Content

Here’s a story you’re going to love a latte: it’s National Coffee Day!

Updated
Last updated today at 5:51 am
5:50 am NationalTop Stories
Coffee
According to the National Coffee Association, nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including tap water.

No matter how you like your Cup of Joe, there are plenty of deals brewing today!

Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary today with a rare freebie, you can get a free cup of Pike Place Roast if you bring in a clean, empty reusable cup, up to 20 ounces.

Members of Dunkin's "DD Perks" program will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

7-Eleven is giving its "7-Rewards" loyalty members a free coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

McDonald's says it doesn't have a dedicated coffee day offer, but you can get a cup of hot or iced coffee for 99 cents through the end of the year on its app.

RELATED: Panera offers free coffee to parents, caregivers on Sept. 29 (kvoa.com)

According to the National Coffee Association, nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including tap water.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content