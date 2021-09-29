Flagpole to honor local man at community park

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new flagpole is set to be installed at a community park to honor a man who has dedicated decades of his life to reducing crime in a local neighborhood.



The flagpole will go up at Willie Blake Park with the help of Tucson Electric Power. The founder of the non-profit group "Flags for the Flagless" first noticed this park off S. Naco Vista did not have a flag or flagpole and asked community partners to help change that.



TEP donated $5,000 and real estate developer Don Bourn donated $2,000. Flags for the Flagless also installed a solar powered light and battery to illuminate the flag at night.



According to TEP, the dedication ceremony will take place at the park on Saturday, October 2nd at 11 a.m.



Willie Blake has worked to cut back on crime and promote economic opportunities in the Western Hills neighborhood near South Kino Parkway and Interstate 10.



“I’ve never had the honor of recognizing a man who is such a living legend that he has a park named after him,” Tucson Police Officer and found of Flags for Flagless, Charles Foley said. “Here’s a man who has done so much to support his community and foster a sense of civic pride. We wanted to do something to honor those efforts and to do our part to help bring the community together at the same time.”

Blake said he wanted the flag to be a focal point that helps tie the community together.