Arizona School Safety Grant helping local schools

TUCSON (KVOA) --Arizona's school safety grant is helping fund counselor positions for schools.

The multi-million dollar grant helps schools tackle mental health with their students without over-extending their teachers.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Arizona Department of Education Superintendent Kathy Hoffman to see how the grant is impacting southern Arizona firsthand.

"So using federal COVID and recovery relief dollars," Hoffman said. "We were very grateful to invest $21.3 million in creating 140 new school counselors and social worker positions across the state."

The Vail Unified School District was able to hire ten counselors because of the funding.



"In the Vail School District, they have lost more than one student who has died by suicide," Hoffman said. "They want to be doing everything they can to make sure that there taking the mental health and well being of their students very seriously."

"We would really like to highlight the positive work that they're doing," Amanda Cooke, lead counselor at the Vail School District said. "And that it's not just all crisis interventions, but it's really preventive as well. And I would just like to see that they all get to stay."

While the grant helps several school districts, it's not a permanent program.

"So these mental health professionals will be able to support our students and this funding is good for the next two years," Hoffman said.

Some other districts in our area receiving this grant include Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita and Nogales.

For more information on the grant, click here.