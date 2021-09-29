Arizona ranks top 5 in betting transactions first day of NFL season

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been several weeks since online sports betting launched here in our state. Many sports companies are even offering free money just to get you to sign up.

"For me, it's just more like a recreational type of thing," Tom Pena, Oro Valley resident said. "Something to pass the time and it makes the games that I'm really interested in a lot more exciting."

While some fans are already laying down some serious cash, Pena says it is just something he does for fun.

"It does provide more interest for the casual and even for the hardcore fan to put bets on games," Pena said. "So you're more intense about watching it. But I can see where there are addictive personalities and if you think, yeah, okay, you know what, I'm going to bet a $1,000 here and I'm going to try to get out of debt and do this, it can accelerate."

According to GeoComply, which tracks betting transactions across the nation, Arizona had 271,000 newly created accounts in just a matter of days.

"Arizona, particularly in that first week, made up 10 percent of all sports betting that was made in NFL games," C.J. Pierre, Play AZ said. "That first week of legalized betting, which was the NFL's week two. So that's a pretty big deal and Arizona was a top 5 sports betting market that week."

Those cashing in on a bet will have to pay up to ten percent back in taxes.

"It's going to bring in the state I would say estimating annually, we're talking billions of dollars," Pierre said.

By the end of October Pierre says we will see more data on how much revenue sports betting is generating in Arizona.