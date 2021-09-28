President of Mexico apologizes to Pascua Yaqui tribes for centuries of persecution

TUCSON (KVOA) - The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, publicly apologized for the atrocities committed by the Mexican government against the Pasqua Yaqui Tribe in Sonora, which date back centuries.

This is the culmination of what started on Aug. 6 of 2020, when Lopez Obrador created the commission for justice of the Yaqui people, with the promise to restore land, water and right other wrongs committed by the Mexican government.

The president, along with the eight leaders of the Pascua Yaqui tribes were all present for today's public apology.

Among many speakers, Lopez Obrador apologized for the relentless persecution of the Yaqui tribe by the Mexican government for hundreds of years up until the early 1900's.

At that point, both peaceful and rebellious Pascua Yaqui tribes were deported and some had already fled to the United States to avoid being persecuted.

In the early 1900's alone it is estimated that up to 60,000 Pasqua Yaqui tribe members were lost.

"The indigenous communities received the most brutal repression that's ever been recorded in the history of Mexico," said Lopez Obrador.

He adds that today's apology will be more than words, referencing issues that will be worked on such as land and territory, water rights, historical abuses, education and health.

Pascua Yaqui chairman Peter Yucupicio said today was a great day for their tribe.

"The justice plan that the president has set forth is resulting in good things in the villages here in Sonora, the eight villages that the Yaquis live in," said Yucupicio.

The decree was signed by the president and leaders of the Pascua Yaqui tribes in a move of solidarity and trust between both sides.

"It gives me tranquility that we can come through on our promises to the Yaquis and, to all of Sonora," said Lopez Obrador.

Yucupicio says he's excited for the future of the tribe and hopes to see this meaningful change in his lifetime.