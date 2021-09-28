Pima County Recorder shares some thoughts on Maricopa audit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly believes the audit by the Cyber Ninjas up north was a waste of time and money. But, Cazares-Kelly believes the exercise did more than that.

"It has done a lot of damage to voter confidence across the state and across the country," she said.

But, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann sees it differently. She thinks this latest audit exposed problems with Maricopa's elections procedures.

"Maricopa County is trying to tell everybody that they have absolutely no problems and it was absolutely perfect," Fann said. "I think that one we have found is that nothing is perfect and if we can find ways to improve that's what we are going to do. That's why we've turned everything over to our attorney general, Mark Brnovich, asking him to open up an investigation."

Cazares-Kelly argues what went on over the last five months was a partisan effort to undermine our democratic process.

"To call it an audit is a disservice to the public, a disservice to voters because that's not what this was," she said. "It has been done to sew the seed of distrust in the public, in the voting public."

Fann believes, going forward, voters should be skeptical of county recorders, the officials who run our elections.

"We cannot just automatically assume whomever the recorders are following the laws and following the statutes," Fann said.

"It is highly disappointing," Cazares-Kelly said. "We all follow the law. We all follow the elections procedures manual. We have checks and balances in place. We have transparency in the system."